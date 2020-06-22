Free digital tool offered to local restaurants for safe reopening

In preparation of Erie County’s transition to the green phase, restaurants are getting resources needed to safely operate. The Erie County Environmental Health Services Team partnered with CityGrows, an Erie-Based government technology startup to offer free and optional digital resources to local restaurants.

Using the Erie County Department of Health’s portal on CityGrows, restaurants can plan their Food Facility Reopening Procedures and see changes they’ll need to make to keep staff and diners safe. The plan can be saved and printed for reference. Restaurants can also use the portal to make a request to suspend their operating license for the season.

The portal can be accessed here.