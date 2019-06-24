Free HIV testing to take place at Erie Pridefest

The Erie County HIV Task Force will provide rapid HIV testing at Erie Pridefest on Saturday, June 29, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Perry Square, this according to a news release from the Erie County Department of Health. This will coincide with National HIV Testing Day.

In the United States, an estimated 1.1 million people have HIV, and 50,000 people get infected every year. The goal of the Erie County Department of Health and the Erie County HIV Task Force is to make HIV testing part of routine health care, in an effort to identify some of the approximately 162,000 people who are unaware that they are infected with HIV.

All citizens in Erie County from ages 13 to 65 to get tested at least once for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. In the United States, about 1 in 7 people who has HIV doesn’t know it. People could have HIV and still feel healthy, so the only way to know if you have HIV is to get tested.