Freeport Restaurant closes its doors after 45 years of business

It’s the end of an era for a North East staple.

After 45 years of serving customers, the owners of Freeport Restaurant have decided to close their doors.

They made the announcement on Facebook, saying their success would not have been possible without the support of the community and their staff.

After forty five years of serving the North East community and beyond, Freeport Restaurant is closing its doors. Without the support of all our customers and having the most valued staff throughout the years, our success would not have been possible. To all of you, we give our profound gratitude. The memories and friendships are immeasurable. God Bless you all. Freeport Restaurant Facebook Post

Wednesday was their last day in business.