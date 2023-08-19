One local university is welcoming their first year students to campus.

Saturday was freshman move in day at Mercyhurst University. Coordinators from their student government have put together activities every night this weekend to get students comfortable in their new space.

One freshman, who is coming from Buffalo, told us she’s only been through Erie a handful of times and is looking forward to meeting new people.

“I’m excited to explore Erie. I’m big into cars so I know there’s Erie Speedway so I’m excited to go there. I’ve never been there before,” said Caroline Goodman, freshman at Mercyhurst University.

“A little nerve wracking for some of course. Lots of different emotions. Our resident assistants are doing everything that they can as well within the first few weeks especially to make sure that the students are feeling acquainted and acclimated to campus,” said Madalyn Bestine, area coordinator of residence life at Mercyhurst University.

Bestine said that there are a lot of programs coming up so that freshman can get out and learn about the campus.