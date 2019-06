Elizabeth Alexander is graduating this year, and can say she’s never missed a day of school.

K-12th grade and never missed a day of school. Elizabeth is an “A” student at Ft Leboeuf High School at this time with a cumulative score of 99%.

Elizabeth plans on attending Penn State Behrend where she will take part in its nursing program.