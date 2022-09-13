(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Additional funding is coming to Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Central and Northern Pennsylvania. That funding will allow for Erie businesses to have a better shot at grants.

More than $19.6 million will be allocated to Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Central and Northern Pennsylvania. The funding is part of a $246-million package through the American Rescue Plan and was awarded statewide under the Direct Venture Investment program and the Revolving Loan Fund. Using the funds, Ben Franklin will be able to make investments in or give loans to local businesses.

In a joint press release, state Reps. Bob Merski and Pat Harkins celebrated the windfall.

“There is so much talent and vision in the Erie business community, and those natural assets combined with an energetic, talented workforce have given birth to dozens of exciting enterprises,” Merski said. “The funding awarded today will mean more capital flowing to new and emerging businesses, which will continue growing Erie’s reputation as a welcome business climate and a place to invest.”

“The investment in Ben Franklin Technology Partners means existing and emerging companies in our community can look forward to fresh infusions of funding,” Harkins said. “It’s a perfect investment in our area’s natural potential that will allow local business owners to spread their wings, create more jobs and keep our economy expanding.”