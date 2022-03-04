Memorial services have been announced for Dan Geary, a longtime Erie radio personality.

Dan Geary, known as “Captain Dan,” died Thursday, March 3, at the age of 72.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 7, at Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home, 4216 Sterrettania Road in Erie.

Visitation also will be 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at Saint Julia Church, 638 Roslyn Ave. in Erie. A funeral mass will follow.

Geary worked in the radio business for 55 years. He worked at many local stations, including WWGO, WJET, Classy 100, and WMCE LECOM Radio.

During his career, Geary was both a local newsman, working for a time as “Sean McGregor on JET radio news” and a disc jockey.

For 35 years, he woke up Erie on morning radio, most notably as Captain Dan of the original Breakfast Club on Classy 100.