A downtown site that has hosted countless Erie events has officially started construction for a complete transformation.

Emotions were bittersweet as Gannon leaders said goodbye to the looks of their historic 1949 athletic space.

Doors at Gannon University’s Highmark Events Center are now closed for renovation.

Formerly known as the Gannon Auditorium and later the Hammermill Center, the building’s lobby, arena, and locker rooms will have a complete transformation.

“This has been planning for about two years, so planning started a while ago when we were talking about this facility needing an upgrade. We have a fantastic partner with Highlight which helped make this all happen,” said Walter Iwanenko, president of Gannon University.

Their goal is to preserve the facility’s rich history, traditions, and pride while enhancing all they have to offer.

“As you can look around at the various banners, there’s been a lot of championships and just excitement here at this facility and beyond that, it’s been a pillar in the community,” said Lisa Goddard McGuirk, director of athletics for Gannon University.

In the meantime, their athletes will utilize the Haggerty Family Events Center until their re-opening which is currently planned for January 2025.

Upgrades to the iconic Gannon facility also adds to the continuing revitalization of downtown Erie.

“It’s not only a benefit to our students but it’s a benefit to the downtown community. This is a great venue, 2,000 to 3,000 people, it fits a need that there’s not too many facilities like this,” Iwanenko said.

The director of athletics is looking forward to the future of their department which is highly ranked in division II across the nation.

“Just so excited for them as this will really just elevate their commitment to excellence and that overall experience for them,” Goddard McGuirk went on to say.

The department held their first double header in the Haggerty Center’s college regulation court Wednesday night at 5:30 P.M. for the women’s team and the men’s team at 7:30 P.M.