(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In a joint news release, state Reps. Pat Harkins and Bob Merski announced $2.3 million in grant funding for projects at both Gannon University and Penn State Behrend.

According to the news release the grants were awarded to projects that advance innovation in manufacturing sectors including 3D printing, waste sustainability and autonomous navigation.

“I work closely with Gannon University President Keith Taylor, and I am constantly amazed and inspired by the talented minds Gannon, Penn State Behrend and our region’s other universities attract,” Harkins said. “Innovation starts right here, at the local level, with ideas from young, bright minds. With support from area businesses and other partners, those ideas grow into plans and applications and then into real-world manufacturing advances.”

Merski congratulated Penn State Behrend and Gannon University students and said their projects “show so much initiative and innovation.”

“Efforts like these not only inspire future students, but also signal to tech industries that Erie has the kind of talented and tech-savvy workforce pool they need to compete,” Merski said.

The grants will be administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development under the Manufacturing PA Initiative. The Manufacturing PA fellowship program partners graduate and undergraduate students with local manufacturers to embark on research projects to develop new technologies, the news release said.

In total, 36 projects were awarded grants at 17 Pennsylvania colleges:

• Bucknell University

• Carnegie Mellon University

• Drexel University

• Gannon University

• Lehigh University

• Millersville University of Pennsylvania

• Pennsylvania State University – Behrend

• Pennsylvania State University – Berks

• Pennsylvania State University – Harrisburg

• Pennsylvania State University

• Robert Morris University

• Temple University

• Thomas Jefferson University

• University of Pittsburgh

• Villanova University

• Widener University

• York College of Pennsylvania.