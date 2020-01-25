GANNON STUDENTS HEAD to the SUPER BOWL

Twelve lucky business students from Gannon University’s sport management and marketing program will be heading to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. for a real-world work experience leading up to Super Bowl LIV. The trip marks the second time Gannon students have participated in the NFL’s Super Bowl. The students will arrive in Miami on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and stay until Tuesday, Feb. 4. The students’ primary job throughout the week will be working at the NFL House. This hospitality rest area offers food and beverages, relaxation and entertainment to VIPs, including current and former NFL players, celebrities and NFL inner circle partners such as executives from sponsoring companies. Students will help with the setup and implementation of events. Students have worked in the past with the local Erie SeaWolves, Bayhawks and Otters sports teams.