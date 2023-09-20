The Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation unveiled a new logo on Wednesday night.

The new logo came as part of what they’re calling a rebranding of sorts.

GEEDC’s CEO said for 49 years they’ve been committed to helping the minority community.

That support will continue, but the approach they hope to uplift minorities with will be more widespread.

“We’re really looking to do three core things: one, provide educational scholarships to minorities, also help create businesses for minorities, whether it’s existing or new startups, and then the third thing we’re really embarking on is pre-apprenticeship training,” said Gerald Blanks, the CEO of the GEEDC.

Blanks said all of their efforts go towards giving local minorities a better quality of life through new opportunity.