Georgia woman allegedly driving on drugs charged in fatal accident on I-86

NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Georgia woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while impaired after a crash killed one person on Interstate 86.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says Heather Capell, 32, of Brunswick, Georgia, was allegedly driving under the influence of a combination of drugs when she hit and killed someone on I-86 in the Town of North Harmony. Police responded to the scene around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Details on the person killed have not been released.

A second person was seriously injured in the crash.

Capell was taken into custody Saturday by the Erie Police Department. She’s been remanded to the custody of the Erie County PA Sheriff’s office. The 32-year-old will face extradition to New York State.

The crash temporarily shut down I-86 from Route 394 (Exit 8) to County Route 33 (Exit 7).