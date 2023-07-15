(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Looking to grow your knowledge of the plants that grow around us and how they can be used for food or medicine? Asbury Woods is offering the chance to do that this coming week.

Asbury Woods is inviting the public to join them alongside clinical herbalist Kristy Bairdat Wednesday, July 19 at 4:00 p.m. for their Medicinal Plant Walk at Brown’s Farm located at 5774 Sterrettania Road.

During the walk, participants will get first-hand knowledge about both edible and medicinal plants found in the woods along with traditional uses and lore.

Brown’s Farm is located at 5774 Sterrettania Road, the walk is open to anyone interested in learning about these plants and walkers can register on the Asbury Woods website here.