North East, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County community is gathering Friday in memory of fallen North East volunteer firefighter Shawn Giles.

A procession will wind its way through North East to Gravel Pit Park (10300 West Main Street) where visitation hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday. A prayer service will follow at 4 p.m. at Gravel Pit Park.

The community is invited to line the procession route through North East, which begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Elkin Funeral Home and will head south to Eagle Street, west to South Pearl Street, south on South Pearl to Clinton, then west on Clinton to West Main.

Giles, 53, was killed Sunday, Aug. 20, in the line of duty. He was hit by a car Sunday afternoon that was recklessly speeding through an accident scene where Giles was directing traffic.

That driver has since been taken into custody and charged on several counts.

Giles was born in Erie, Pa. and graduated from North East High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a firefighter at Fuller Hose Company #1.

A statement from Fuller Hose Company reads, “Shawn had a love for the fire department and helping others. He was always there to lend a hand. His kind, soft spoken, selfless character is what made Shawn – Shawn. He truly was a gentle giant. He loved spending time with his family and being Papa to his grandson Lucas. Shawn was an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Indians.”

The North East community, fire department, and area first responders, lined the streets Monday night, saluting a fallen firefighter as his body was taken to the funeral home in preparation of services.

Fuller Hose Fire Company has seen an outpouring of support from business owners, local leaders and families who have been doing what they can to show their support during this difficult time.

Family and friends can visit Gravel Pit Park in North East on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., with a prayer service at 4 p.m., followed by both military and fire department honors.

Volunteers have been out since 6 a.m. Friday to prepare for the day of remembrance. Fuller Hose is out of service today for the funeral. Other fire companies from Kuhl Hose, Springfield, Corry Fire and Edinboro have stepped up to allow those who knew him best to pay their respects.

“This what the fire service does. It doesn’t matter where it happens. There were just the fires in Hawaii…You can go to any fire station anywhere in the world, say you’re a firefighter and you’re automatically in. It’s what the brotherhood is about,” said Chief Don Erbin Jr., Kuhl Hose Fire Company.

Traffic congestion is expected in the area of Gravel Pit Park on Friday from about 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the North East Township.

Anticipated congestion will be:

West side of Gravel Pit Park in the area of Sacco’s North East Tire

East side of Gravel Pit Park in the area of Cemetery Road

North East Township recommends local drivers find alternate routes during those times.

Memorials in Shawn’s name can be made to the Fuller Hose Company P.O. Box 646, North East, Pa. 16428. Condolences can be sent to www.elkinfh.com.