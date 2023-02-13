(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Edinboro’s loss is Girard’s gain, apparently.

The Girard Giant Eagle at 9125 W. Ridge Road will receive the liquor license formerly held by the now-defunct Edinboro Giant Eagle. Edinboro’s Giant Eagle closed at the end of December 2022.

Girard Township held a public hearing on Jan. 24. Lindy Platz of the Girard Township council said one community member commented during the hearing — the owner of a local beer distributor — and he was opposed to the license transfer. A Giant Eagle legal representative spoke in support of the transfer.

The council unanimously approved Resolution 23-03 to transfer the liquor license to the Girard location.

Giant Eagle now will need to work with the Pennsylvania Liquor and Control Board to finalize the transfer.

Giant Eagle’s media relations team did not immediately reply to a request for comment.