(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More than $140,000 in grants will fund two projects for improved broadband access in Erie County.

The grants (formally knowns as “unserved high-speed broadband funding grants”) were awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority to install “wired infrastructure” for 65 households in Girard Township.

The funds disbursed to Spectrum Northeast LLC. In total, the project will cost more than $241,000, and the remaining $131,000 has been committed by Spectrum’s manager Charter Communications, Inc., according to a news release from state Sen. Dan Laughlin’s office.

Spectrum also received more than $32,500 to install hybrid fiber-coaxial wireline for 17 households in North East Township. The total project cost is more than $66,500, and again, Charter Communications has committed those funds, the news release said.

According to the news release, an unserved area is a “designated geographical area” where people do not have access to at least 25 megabits per second (Mbps) downstream speeds and 3 Mbps upstream speeds.

When the project is complete, both locations will see speeds of at least 30 Mbps download and 4 Mbps upload.

“Many areas of Pennsylvania face issues of getting that last mile of broadband put in the ground and distributed for access, particularly for those in rural communities,” said state Sen. Laughlin. “This money will allow local broadband developers and municipalities to expand their infrastructure for internet access.”

The grant program is possible because of Act 132 of 2020, providing “grants to deploy middle-mile and last-mile high-speed broadband infrastructure to unserved areas in Pennsylvania,” the news release said.