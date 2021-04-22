Girard School District and Career Street host virtual job fair for graduating seniors

High school seniors from seven county schools had the chance to get their foot in the door and find a full time job.

The Virtual Job Fair was hosted by the Girard School District and Career Street, a program that networks employers and educators. Over 20 local employees are looking to fill open positions for graduating seniors.

The fair gave seniors the opportunity for an interview or even line up a job. The event was geared towards students looking for a full time job with little training. The intention is to train them on the job.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, how hard has it been trying to get students on the right path?

“It has been very difficult this year to get them involved in wanting to look into the future and looking for employment.” said Antonella Spinelli, Girard School District.

With the ups and downs this year, what are the challenges for employers?

“It has been an extremely challenging year, not being able to meet face to face and to interact face to face with potential employers has really created a disconnect.” said Jennifer Pontzer, Career Street.

While meeting face to face is best, Pontzer says virtual meetings are still a good tool.

“They can read or watch a video of a local career or local employer. Hopefully, as we begin to open up, we can maybe begin to meet face to face and have some interaction that way.”

One of the local businesses at the job fair was Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

“This is a very exciting environment and we offer paid training where they can come in and play games for eight hours and make upwards of $18 an hour.” said Stephanie Machowski, Director of Table Games.

For a full list of employers that are looking to fill those open jobs, you can check it out below.