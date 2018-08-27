Good Kid 08/27/2018 - Sophia Plyler Video

This week's 'Good Kid' has spent her summer hanging out with her best friend. That person happens to be her grandmother, who was in need of a helping hand.

"I absolutely love helping people, so I'm only just one call away." A motto 17-year-old Sophia Plyler truly lives by.

Chris 'Busia' Jaskiewicz, Sophia's Grandmother, says, "She's been a God-send, she's just a wonderful child."

'Busia' as they call her had rotator cuff surgery about two months ago. Though Sofia lives on the other side of town, she's given up the better part of her summer to help Busia out with anything she needs.

Sophia tells us, "She really appreciates it, which makes me feel better and just makes me feel good."

From cooking to helping her get dressed, cleaning her home, and even just hanging out, Busia says she "never complains, never... just says, 'what can I do for you?' And I'll tell her I'm sorry for asking you! And she'll say, 'no, you don't have to say you're sorry.'"

Sophia says there's no other way she'd rather spend her summer than with her mom and Busia, her two best friends.

Sophis says, "You're not guaranteed a tomorrow with your friends or your family. It's good to take one day at a time and spend every minute with the people you love."

If you know a good kid like Sophia, send us a nomination by clicking here and filling out the form at the bottom of the page.