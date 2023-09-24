MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WJW) — About 200 passengers aboard the Goodtime I island boat tour were stuck on the ferry for hours, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The Goodtime stalled between Kelleys Island and Marblehead Saturday night. Everyone is safe and back on land, officials said.

The Coast Guard said the ferry was towed back to shore at 9 p.m. Saturday after a mechanical malfunction with the ferry.

“The vessel lost propulsion,” Lieutenant Phillip Gurtler told Fox 8 News. “The USCG towed the vessel safely back to its home port in Sandusky and the ODNR assisted.”