TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Google Maps has rolled out a new color scheme on both desktop and mobile versions of the app.

The biggest change that users will notice is roadways are no longer white and yellow. They now appear in various shades of gray.

Parks and other forest areas are a slightly different shade of green, while buildings are still gray and yellow. Google also said buildings will be more realistic to better help users find their way around using their surroundings.

“And on highways, where some of the trickiest driving maneuvers often happen (like that annoying exit that requires you to quickly cross multiple lanes), you’ll see some improved lane details to help you feel prepared,” Google said.

Credit: Google/Nexstar

Google announced the updated colors in October, though more people have noticed the subtle change within the past week. The website 9to5Google also shared some side-by-side photos showing the old colors compared to the new ones.

Some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, have complained about the bright colors and low contrast, while others have said they liked the update.

For users who don’t like the colors, there’s currently no way to revert back to the old color scheme. But that doesn’t mean that will always be the case.

Google Maps also added new information for electric vehicle charging stations, better search features, as well as “Immersive View for Routes” in select cities. The immersive view feature displays the route in multi-dimensional view overlayed on top of satellite imagery.