Gordon’s Butcher & Market prepares for New Year holiday

Gordon’s Butcher & Market is gearing up for the New Year holiday.

Customers are stopping by to prepare for their traditional pork and sauerkraut dinners on New Year’s Day.

This year, there’s an increase in pork sales as many will be spending the holiday at home.

Along with a variety of different pork chops, tenderloins and sausages, more people are also buying prime rib dinners, crab legs and lobster.

“We’re having about 40 to 50 orders today in the cooler ready for pick up tomorrow. We probably have another 60 on order tomorrow; we have more orders tomorrow,” said Scott Herron, owner of Gordon’s Butcher & Market.

Gordon’s will be open on Thursday from 9am to 3pm.