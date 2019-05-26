Gov. Holcomb on history of Indy 500, what it means to Indiana

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – The eyes of the world are on the state of Indiana Sunday.

The 103rd Indianapolis 500 is set to get underway in just a number of hours.

The “greatest spectacle in racing” has a storied past filled, with the winners of the big race going on to become legends in the world of racing.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb stopped by Daybreak Sunday and discussed the rich history of the Indianapolis 500 and what the Indianapolis 500 means to him and the state of Indiana as a whole.

To hear the governor’s take on the Indianapolis 500, click on the video.