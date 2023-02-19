(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth buildings, grounds and facilities to fly at half-staff.

The order was given in accordance with the United States flag code to pay tribute to Temple University Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, who was killed in the line of duty.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the date of internment. No date has been set yet.

All Pennsylvanians have been invited to participate.