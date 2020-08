Harrisburg, PA (WHTM)- At the end of Thursday’s press conference, Governor Tom Wolf recommends no sports until January 1, 2021.

Current guidance from the PIAA is that schools can start fall sports on time on August 17th, if approved by the individual school districts. In the midstate, Mid-Penn Conference, Lancaster Lebanon League and YAIAA have all delayed the start of fall practices to September 4th.

ABC27 has reached out to PIAA for comment.