Gov. Wolf urges Congress to consider key priorities in American Families Plan to help Pennsylvanians

Governor Tom Wolf sent a letter to the Pennsylvania Congressional Delegation, prioritizing Pennsylvania as the U.S. Congress considers President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan.

“The American Families Plan will have life-changing impacts on Pennsylvanians and I’m grateful that President Biden shares my priorities for hard-working families across this commonwealth and country, “Gov. Wolf said. “As Congress considers this historic plan, I urge our representatives to consider key aspects of this critical piece of legislation that will make crucial investments in the American people and pave the way for a sustained and equitable economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Governor Wolf mentioned specific aspects, such as a comprehensive paid sick and family leave policy, universal preschool for three- and four-year-old children, access to postsecondary education through investments in the plan’s proposed College Completion Fund, and a path to citizenship for DREAMers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders and essential immigrant workers.

The governor also urged Congress to address other matters, such as the global climate crisis and increased Medicaid funding.

“Much like my budget plan for Pennsylvania this year, this federal budget plan should make these crucial investments and extend and expand tax cuts for low- and middle-income individuals and families by implementing tax reform to close existing loopholes and ensure that the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share,” Gov. Wolf said. “I urge Congress to support these key priorities, which will help millions of Pennsylvanians.”

A copy of the Governor Wolf’s letter can be found HERE.

