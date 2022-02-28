HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a letter to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Governor Wolf has urged the removal of Russian-sourced products from Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores in the Commonwealth.

He also wants the owners of the stores to stop selling them as quickly as possible. Wolf stated in the letter that this would be seen as a small show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine.

“I have joined with leaders across the nation and across the world in condemning these attacks and expressing support for the people of Ukraine,” Gov. Wolf said. “I appreciate the board’s efforts to quickly identify Russian-sourced products currently being sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. I urge the board to take these further actions as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state.”

Earlier in the week, Wolf condemned the unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine