(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf expressed the commonwealth’s continued support to Ukraine as it fights against a Russian invasion.

In a news release, Wolf highlighted the commonwealth’s sanctions against Russia, ongoing financial divestment from Russia, and the commonwealth’s openess to Ukrainians fleeing conflict.

Pennsylvania is home to more than 122,000 Ukrainians, the second-most of any U.S. state, the news release stated.

Honorary Consulate of Ukraine Iryna Mazur thanked the governor for the commonwealth’s response.

“Pennsylvania sends a strong message of support to Ukraine by full divestment of any public funds from Russia,” Mazur said. “The entire Ukrainian-American community of the commonwealth is enormously grateful for the display of such a level of support for Ukraine.”

The news release noted that Pennsylvania’s Office of International Business Development under the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has been working to build connections with Ukraine.

“During the past year, we worked with local Chamber of Commerce in Lviv and the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine on a webinar for companies in Kyiv and actively engaged the Ukrainian business community about trade and investment opportunities in Pennsylvania,” said David Briel, deputy secretary of the Office of International Business Development. “The commonwealth has the second-largest Ukrainian and Ukrainian-American population in the U. S. Pennsylvania also shares many historical commonalities with Ukraine, including a well-developed industrial base, highly-trained workforce, and rich farmlands.”

In the new release, Gov. Wolf said, “I strongly support adding Russia to the list of countries we divest from under law.”

The governor also supports legislation providing $2 million in state funds for support for Ukrainians fleeing conflict that come to Pennsylvania.

Already, Wolf had urged a stop on the sale of Russian-made liquor, and he called on the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System and the Public School Employees’ Retirement System to divest from Russia.

Currently, agencies under Wolf’s jurisdiction are reviewing contracts to ensure there are no contracts with Russia, the news release stated.