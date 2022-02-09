Governor Wolf makes stop in Erie to address plan to help underfunded schools

Governor Tom Wolf comes to Erie one day after calling for historic investments in public education.

The governor was at Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School to sell the plan he said will help students for life.

In the budget address on February 8th, Governor Wolf called for the investment of 1.9 billion dollars in education funding from Pre-K through college.

This includes 31 million that will be earmarked for the Erie School District.

Governor Wolf’s school investment includes 1.25 billion that will be used for basic education funding.

The investment also includes 300 million for the groundbreaking level up initiative that will support underfunded schools including those in the Erie School District.

The Erie School District would receive about 3.1 million from the proposal.

“This is a chance to actually get Pennsylvania to the point where we are beginning to invest adequately and much more fairly in our education process than we have in the past,” said Tom Wolf, Governor, (D), Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf said that the level up program is great for places like Erie and any rural or suburban school district with disadvantaged students.

Those students are the teachers and doctors of the future.

“We need that and if we don’t do a good job in each and every school district and make sure that whatever inequality exists that we don’t address those from the state level we are hurting ourselves,” said Governor Wolf.

Erie School District Superintendent Brian Polito said that they have been the poster child for the unfair funding formula in Pennsylvania.

“He clearly understands the challenges that we face when we don’t have enough money to provide adequate curriculum, keep our roofs from leaking, and providing adequate ventilation in our buildings. So it’s great that he has made this a priority,” said Brian Polito, Erie School District Superintendent.

Governor Wolf said that the next step is for state lawmakers to approve his proposal.

The governor said he reversed a 2.3 billion dollar budget deficit into a record surplus, while at the same time investing in schools.

They can now invest in schools without raising taxes or reducing support for a single district.