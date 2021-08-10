Governor Wolf to announce new vaccine initiative for Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is expected to announce a new vaccine initiative Tuesday afternoon to encourage Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated and help stop the spread of the virus.

The Governor will make the announcement from a state health center in Harrisburg. abc27 News will stream the conference in the player above. The stream is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after President Joe Biden called on “state, territorial, and local governments” to provide $100 payments to newly vaccinated Americans as an incentive to boost vaccination rates.

So far, neither state nor local leaders have announced any financial incentives for Pennsylvanians to get the vaccine. instead, officials have pointed to the rising number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as a result of the highly contagious Delta variant.

As previously reported by abc27 News, such an incentive could cost approximately $386 million to fully vaccinate all Pennsylvanians aged 18 years and older.

Biden has previously stated that localities can use money from his COVID relief law to pay for the incentive programs. The American Rescue Plan allocated $350 billion to states, territorial, and local governments in the form of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Program, according to the Treasury.

The Governor’s office has not given additional details on what the initiative entails.