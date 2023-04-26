CLEVELAND (WJW) – When she wasn’t able to get to the hospital in time, one Ohio woman found herself giving birth in her own living room. What makes this delivery even more special is that the woman’s mother got to deliver her own grandson.

“I was having contractions but they were really irregular,” Cleveland mom Breanna Johnson recounted to Nexstar’s WJW. As a mother of one already, she said she knew what she was experiencing.

“I said, ‘We aren’t going anywhere, he’s coming,'” Breanna explained. She wasn’t due until next week, but the baby had other plans.

Ceth Johnson, the boy’s father, immediately called 911.

“I’m on the phone with dispatch, getting blankets, towels, everything that we need. They are telling me we need to do this,” he told WJW.

Luckily, Breanna’s parents just so happened to be at the house.

“My father lays me down on the floor and the only other person here to catch the baby was my mom,” said Breanna.

Mary-Anne Coreno got to deliver her grandson.

“As soon as the head came out, I got close. Next contraction, he literally came out right into my arms,” said Coreno.

It was a first for this now-grandmother of nine.

“He was perfect, he came out easy. He came out crying so it was a relief, but I did want someone to take over that actually knew what they were doing,” said Coreno.

The Johnsons were taken by EMS to Fairview Park Hospital where doctors double-checked baby Brian to make sure everything was OK.

Two days later, they were able to go home as a family. Breanna and Brian are both doing well.