Grant program for small businesses opens June 30th

State Repsentative Bob Merski and Pat Harkins want small business owners to be aware that the Statewide Small Business Assistance Program will start accepting applications for grants on Tuesday, June 30.

The program includes a total of $225 million in federal CARES Act funding.

In a press release, Harkins explains the breakdown of the funding saying “The program includes $100 million in funding for small businesses hurt by COVID-19 and $100 million for businesses owned and operated by socially and economically disadvantaged people.” In addition, $25 million is available for loan deferrals and losses for lenders.

Businesses eligible to apply include those who had 25 or fewer full-time equivalent employees before Feb. 15, 2020, physically located and certified to do business and generate at least 51% of its revenue in Pennsylvania, and have an annual revenue of $1 million or less before the impact of COVID-19.

Businesses can click here to apply beginning June 30th.