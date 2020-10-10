Group of Erie residents with Armenian backgrounds came together for a demonstration for peace in Perry Square

A peaceful protest was held in Perry Square this afternoon. A group of Erie residents with Armenian backgrounds came together for a demonstration for peace.

The organizer of the protest said that the group advocated for peace in the war torn area of Artsakh.

Armenian and Azerbaijan have accused each other of breaking a truce over this war torn area.

Local Erie residents with Armenian backgrounds gathered together to promote peace and to support one another as some may have lost family and friends to the conflict.

“For us this is life and death. So we’re out here fighting and we’re standing together and we’re more united than ever and it’s unfortunate that it’s over these circumstances,” said Nicolas Nasibyan, Organizer of the Demonstration.

The organizer said that these protests are happening all over the United States and the world while promoting peace in these regions of conflict.