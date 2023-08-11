The wildest place in town hosted a 21 and up party tonight.

The second annual Felines and Wines took place at the Erie Zoo.

Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance. Adults had the opportunity to sample local wines and food while walking through the zoo and seeing all the animals.

Zoo staff also offered exclusive big cat training demonstrations.

“So a lot of the time when you grow out of the zoo yourself or your kids grow out of it you don’t really get back on to zoo grounds so this is a wonderful way to explore the zoo in a different light, it’s really fun to be here in the evening the animals are a little more active and it just brings a whole new mood to the Erie Zoo and it’s just a really wonderful time.

Nearly a dozen wineries, distilleries and meaderies took part in tonight’s event.