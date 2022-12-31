The countdown to the new year is on!

Some people are set on building a better budget or practicing mindfulness when the clock strikes 12 tonight, others have already started working to reach their goals.

“Every year, this is kind of punctuation point in our lives. And so, it’s a time to evaluate where I’ve been the last year and a time to make goals for next year,” said Fitness U member John Barber.

John Barber and several other people decided to spend their last day of 2022 hitting the gym. Barber has been a member of Fitness U for a number of years and says that going to the gym multiple times a week helps him with work, family life and a handful of other things while also setting and achieving personal goals for himself.

“I always have goals. Every year I want to get a little stronger, I want to get a little fitter,” Barber said.

“For me if I lift five more pounds, I call it a world record.” Barber continued.

The owner of fitness u says reaching these new year’s goals are not only difficult for their gym members, but also difficult for their trainers.

“2022 was our big first year back to normal. We’re helping other people get back to normal. So i feel like we’ve helped a lot of people find stability in their fitness, their routines and our staff as well,” said Fitness U owner Matt Probonic.

“Consistency in every aspect of my life. So, whether that’s my nutrition, whether that’s my work outs, whether that’s in my everyday life my work my relationships, consistency is key,” Said Fitness U General Manager Victor Sergi.

“Focus on you. That’s it that’s my big thing that I tell everybody. If you focus on you, getting right with you, everything else will fall into place,” Sergi continued.

“Going into the new year what I want to do is next right thing. Whatever the next right thing is, that’s what I am going to do,” Barber said.

Whether your goals are fitness related or not, one key advice that Matt Probonic gives is to prepare your day and you’ll be okay.