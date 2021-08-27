Harborcreek man and dog enjoy special treat from local ice cream stand

An area man walks his dog Bailey every evening along Buffalo Road and they have been stopping at Double Dip for a sweet treat.

Joseph Yonko and Bailey both love ice cream and after their evening walk Yonko and Bailey stop for a pup cup, which includes a little ice cream and three dog treats.

“I decided to take her for a walk. I realized there was an ice cream shop down here with benches and umbrellas. It’s really nice to come down here in the evening during the dog days of summer,” said Joseph Yonko, Erie Resident.

Today marks the 75th treat for Bailey.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists