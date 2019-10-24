Harborcreek Supervisor candidates hold forum

1  of  2
A face off of sorts was on stage at Penn State Behrend’s McGarvey Commons.

The two candidates for Harborcreek Township Supervisor debated issues and policy during a community forum Wednesday night. Lynda Meyer and Steve Oler spoke to the crowd about how they would deal with the challenges facing the township.

The democrat, Meyer, is currently the Harborcreek Township auditor, as well as, a teacher in their school district. Oler, the republican, is a former State Police officer and and former member of the Navy. Both candidates spoke about why this kind of forum is important for voters.

Meyer says “it really gave an opportunity for us to speak casually to our residents and also address the important issues of our township.”

Oler adds “you are actually seeing us, you’re hearing us speak and it gives you an idea how we might react to a situation.”

