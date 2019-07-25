Harborcreek’s Supervisors have shut down Whitford Park’s pool

Harborcreek supervisors have shut down Whitford Park’s pool after and 8 year old Callie Kluytman’s hair was caught in the filtration inlet. “I felt like my hair was being pulled back so I tried to yell for help,” said Kluytman.

Her father Scotty Kluytman ran over just in time. “There was a good Samaritan on the other side of the pool that said I don’t think your daughter can move,” he said.

Callie’s mother Amy Kluytman says the situation was out of her control. “My daughter’s hair was tied up when it happened,” she said.

Harborcreek Township has posted the following on their facebook page.

“Due to circumstances regarding the Whitford Park wading pool last Thursday and after consultation with Township Solicitor(s) it has been determined that the pool will be shut down indefinitely beginning at the close of park hours today (7/24/19).

Frankly, the safety of all, and the legal and financial liability to Harborcreek Township residents and taxpayers is too great to allow the pool to remain open. Unfortunately, there is no other immediate alternative that will allow for proper drainage, filtration and circulation of water to ensure public health.

As lifetime Harborcreek residents who also splashed in that pool as kids ourselves, we are keenly aware of the impact this treasure is to Whitford Park, but due to recent events we are left with no other choice but to close the pool. The risk to our taxpayers and residents is simply too great.

We will look at alternatives for the future. In the interim we encourage visitors to use other public pools/splash parks around the Erie area, including the Tri-Community Pool next to the Eastside YMCA.

The rest of Whitford Park remains open as normal.”

-Harborcreek Township Supervisors