Harding Elementary’s Little Free Library now open to community

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — After two years of waiting, students at Harding Elementary School celebrated the installation of a new “free library” shaped like their school mascot, a collaborative project between Harding, Erie High School and Edinboro University.

The Little Free Library (a United Way initiative) is outside the front entrance of the school. It is accessible to the general public at all times.

A dedication ceremony with photos and fanfare was held on Monday, Feb. 14. On a rainy Thursday afternoon a couple days later, with school in session, the dragon-shaped box was still and quiet at the Harding entrance, however Principal Kathleen Farnham said she suspects interest in the free library could grow.

“It’s only been a couple of days,” Farnham said. “Once the weather breaks, and people see it more and hang around it more at arrival and dismissal, they’ll use it more.”

It all started with an old newspaper vending box. The vision was simple — a free little library where residents could come take a took, or drop off a book they had already read. It’s an idea well established throughout Erie county. But the box needed a makeover before being repurposed.

That’s when Erie High School’s welding program got ahold of the box.

The directions for the high school, like the vision, were simple enough — use a dragon theme. And what started as simple drawings grew into not just a free little library with a dragon theme, but a three-dimensional dragon sculpture that holds and distributes books.

The students drew the wings first — welding instructor Donna Bastian said, “They looked like solid steel and we didn’t know if we liked it.” And as the design evolved, so too did the creativity.

Bastian explained that when one student was punching holes for another steel piece, they decided the punched and scrapped remnants would make the perfect scales for the dragon.

Bastian recalls telling the students, “You have no idea how much work it will be.” One student spent an entire day — three class periods — punching holes and attaching scales one by one.

Some pieces were CNC plasma cut. All of it was created from scrap metal. And the project was handed off from class to class.

“We planned it, but we didn’t,” Bastian said. “We didn’t buy material so the project was whatever material we had and whatever we thought a dragon should look like.” (They modeled the dragon’s head from an image of an alligator head that they then manipulated in CAD software.)

The horns on the dragon were cut from old truck springs that were in the scrap pile.

“The kids took their own initiative. For the most part, they kind of just went with it,” Bastian said. “Some of the best projects don’t have planning. Sometimes when you plan too much they get bored. There really wasn’t a written rule or set of instructions, it’s just what they wanted to do and where they wanted to go with it. They were learning in the process without realizing they were learning.”

The school’s machine shop designed the eyes.

And when a dragon finally took shape around what used to be a plain newspaper box, the welding program employed the services of the autobody program. The dragon was sandblasted and powder coated.

“But the kids still thought it didn’t look quite like a dragon, so I said, ‘Alright — let’s get out the spray paint,'” Bastian recounted.

Everybody in the program had a hand in making that dragon. The seniors spent the most time with the project — when the project started some two years ago, the seniors then were sophomores.

“By the end, they were like, ‘We need to get this finished,'” Bastian said. “They delivered it to the school, and just stepping back and looking at it in front of the building they were like, ‘That looks awesome.'”

When the dragon library was delivered, the elementary students placed books they had curated and books Edinboro University had donated into the box. A representative from Edinboro University attended the dedication and brought a commemorative plaque for the box.

“(The welding students) were really excited that the school made a big deal about it on Monday (Feb. 14),” Bastian said, “and maybe it’ll be there a long time, and they can drive by with their parents and say, ‘Hey, I made that.'”

Shanna Potter, the community school director at Harding, noted that the project took so long because of the pandemic. When Potter became the community school director in January 2020, the free library project already was underway. A member of the PTO had acquired the newspaper box, and it had already been shuffled to Erie High School for a new look.

“A couple months later, the school shut down so the students weren’t there to work on it,” Potter said.

When school started again, it wasn’t full-time school right away, Bastian said. Instead, one class would work on the dragon on a Monday (for example), then a completely different group of students would work on the dragon on a Tuesday, and yet another different group of students the next day. And that was just a result of the scheduling the school underwent to mitigate the pandemic.

For Potter, it seemed like the project “went by the wayside.”

“But I knew there was a Little Free Library somewhere in the works for us,” she said. “Once students were back in school, we picked up where things left off. We connected all the dots and brought all the pieces together.”

Now, it’s finally done — the Little Free Library is in place and serving the community. The whole community, not just the school.

“It’s available for anyone in the neighborhood,” Potter said. “People are always welcome to put books in there or take books as they like. With it being outside of the school, it’s always accessible.”

Potter stressed the importance of reading and said she hoped the dragon box would spur reading for everyone in the community.

Principal Farnham hoped the new Little Free Library also would further connect the school to the community surrounding it.

“Now that we’re a community school it’s all about eliminating barriers to learning. It’s more than just a school, so this is just one more thing we have that invites the community in to be a part of what we do. And when they become a part of what we do, they understand what we’re about, and then they become a friend of the school,” Farnham said. “It’s a bunch of walls with bricks on it, and unless you come in and see, you don’t know.”