The Erie County Department of Health is saying to be on the lookout for mosquito borne viruses found in our region.

West Nile Virus and now “Jamestown Canyon” Virus have been detected in the past two weeks in samples collected, and they’re looking to keep people informed.

The public is at little to no risk at this time according to the health department, but they’re keeping tabs on the mosquito population.

Mosquitoes are a nuisance during summer nights as it is but now, the Erie County Department of Health is saying to avoid being bitten for other reasons besides annoyance.

The county said they’ve found mosquito samples in our region with several different viruses, West Nile Virus and Jamestown Canyon Virus.

“The threat of Jamestown Canyon at this time is very, very low. It was one sample that we found through all of our surveillance. With West Nile, we have found a couple of those samples,” said Breanna Adams, director of environmental health services for the Erie Co. Dept of Health.

And although that current threat is low, the county is keeping tabs on the mosquito population to see if the number of carriers of these viruses grows.

“The presence of Jamestown Canyon has been in other states bordering ours, so Pennsylvania wanted to increase that surveillance, increase that testing. It’s not new to our area, but we’re just starting to really look and see geographically where it spreads out,” Adams said.

Adams said most people don’t even feel symptoms if bitten by an infected mosquito, but sometimes flu-like symptoms persist.

In severe and extreme rare cases, Jamestown Canyon can lead to encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.

But there have been no confirmed human cases of either disease in Erie County this year.

“I have heard of it, and I do not have any concerns. I’m outside a lot and it haven’t worried me at all,” said Pam Klemm, Presque Isle visitor.

Pam Klemm was one of several people we spoke to at Presque Isle State Park who said the same thing. Claiming to have recently heard about the reports but won’t change how they go about their day.

When people think of summer and the outdoors, you typically think of sunscreen but at night, bug repellant still helps to keep pests away.

“If I come in the evening at dusk, like when the sun starts to go down, that’s when I do wear it the most,” Klemm said.

“People can really help themselves by just protecting themselves from those mosquito bites. If you don’t get bit by a mosquito, then you’re not at risk for any viruses,” Adams went on to say.

The Department of Health said that if you’re feeling ill after a mosquito bite, reach out to your doctor.