Allergies and research surrounding allergy treatment with a new technique.
Coughing, sneezing, difficulty breathing are all signs and symptoms of allergies.
“We are exposed to allergens and we have a specific kind of immune response called a type two response,” said Justine Tigno-Aranjuez, University of Central Florida.
Professor Justine Tigno-Aranjuez’s and her team at the University of Central Florida are looking into redefining allergy treatment with a technique called lRC triceps which identifies the cell receptors of common allergies.
The research demonstrated the allergin and a common receptor lman-one fighting together to inhibit the allergic reaction.
This discovery was groundbreaking.
“We have the potential to potentially modifty the disease course or there’s a potential for it to have a greater effect just trying to basically suppress the symptoms,” tigno-aranjuez said.
The discovery can lead to new therapies to stop allergies before they start.