It seems like either you’ve had it or know someone who has.

And now, there are new Omicron variants of COVID that are dominant in the U.S., raising fears of a new winter surge.

It’s a COVID encore! Last year, Stephen Colbert joined President Joe Biden, the First Lady Jill Biden, even Dr. Anthony Fauci when their COVID-19 infections returned after they finished taking Paxlovid.

“So Paxlovid is an antiviral that specifically works on the virus,” said Dr. Davey M Smith, MD of Infectious Diseases at the UCSD School of Medicine.

In clinical trials, Paxlovid was nearly 90% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients. However, studies show COVID-19 rebound seems to be more common in people who take Paxlovid.

“We have lots of people who get symptoms that come back,” Dr. Smith continued.

Infectious disease expert Davey Smith is trying to find out why. His team at UC San Diego first thought the virus became resistant to the medication.

“We took the virus to the lab, it wasn’t resistant. So, then we thought, well maybe the person didn’t have a good enough immune response. So, we looked at that and it seemed like there was enough neutralizing antibody that was there. So, then we were left with maybe we just didn’t treat the person long enough,” Dr. Smith explained.

Researchers are finding that the rebound of COVID-19 symptoms after Paxlovid is likely due to insufficient drug exposure, and that not enough of the drug was getting to infected cells. They believe the drug may need to be given for a longer period of time. Now they’re working on figuring out just how long that is. But until then, doctor smith says the prescribed five days of Paxlovid is still a person’s best defense against suffering severe life-threatening symptoms.

“So, don’t be scared of Paxlovid rebound. If you need the medication, take the medication,” Dr. Smith instructed.