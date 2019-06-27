Helpful tips for viewing Lights Over Lake Erie

Lights Over Lake Erie is scheduled to take place Wednesday evening.
Organizers are suggesting the best place to watch the show will be from Dobbins Landing, public areas along the waterfront, The Bluffs and Presque Isle.
If you plan on attending the event here are some things you’ll want to keep in mind:
- UPMC Hamot’s parking ramps will be closed to the public.
- Portions of the street and parking lot will be closed near Dobbins Landing.
- It is recommended that you park south of the Bayfront Parkway.
- Handicap parking will be available at the Bayfront Convention Center.
- EMTA will also be providing a shuttle service that will make stops at: Erie Intermodal Transportation Center, located at 208 E Bayfront Pkwy, east end of Perry Square on French Street, the bus stop at 8th and French Street, the bus stop at 9th and French Street and Dobbins Landing.