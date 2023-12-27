Editor’s Note: Video from the press conference will be on this page shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills will be going up against the New England Patriots and have shared a list of scenarios that could lead them to clinch the playoffs.

The Bills are in sixth place in the AFC and they said they have a chance to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday’s game.

The team released the following scenarios that could lead to them clinching a playoff:

BUF win + PIT loss or tie + CIN loss or tie

BUF win + PIT loss or tie + JAX loss or tie

BUF win + PIT loss or tie + HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie

BUF win + CIN loss or tie + JAX loss or tie

BUF win + CIN loss or tie + HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie

BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + JAX loss

BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + HOU loss or tie

BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + IND loss or tie

BUF tie + PIT loss + JAX loss + HOU loss or tie

BUF tie + PIT loss + JAX loss + IND loss or tie

BUF tie + PIT loss + HOU loss + IND loss

BUF tie + CIN loss + JAX loss + HOU loss or tie

BUF tie + CIN loss + JAX loss + IND loss or tie

BUF tie + CIN loss + HOU loss + IND loss

McDermott shared his thoughts on the Patriots, calling them a good team and giving praise to Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“I think they’re playing good football, they’re well-coached as we all know, and we have a lot of respect for what they’ve done here,” said McDermott.

Buffalo has celebrated some wins in recent games. Although it was close, the Bills did end up beating the Chargers 24-22. Before that, they steamrolled over the Cowboys 34-10.

In addition, the Bills announced on Wednesday that they have activated Kaiir Elam from IR. This was due to an ankle injury.

The Bills will be facing the Patriots on Sunday, December 31 at 1 p.m.

