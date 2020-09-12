Erie City Police were involved in a high-speed chase overnight.

While on patrol police attempted to stop a car while traveling over West 18th Street.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle when it sped off across West 18th Street and continued throughout the city and finally ending at 18th and Holland Streets.

At the time a 31-year-old male was arrested and charged with evading and an alluding, tamping with evidence, along with other charges.

The driving of the car is currently in the City Jail awaiting arraignment.