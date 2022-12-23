High winds uprooted a pair of trees at the Woodhaven Trailer Park in Erie.
As you can see from the above video, the trees landed on top of a nearby mobile home.
There is no word at this time on whether or not anyone was injured.
by: Bill Palmer
Posted:
Updated:
High winds uprooted a pair of trees at the Woodhaven Trailer Park in Erie.
As you can see from the above video, the trees landed on top of a nearby mobile home.
There is no word at this time on whether or not anyone was injured.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now