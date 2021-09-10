Highland Games begin at Edinboro University

The Edinboro University Highland Games kicked off Friday evening with a whiskey tasting event at the Commonwealth House.

About 40 people enjoyed the traditional Scottish single-malt whiskey. Each person paid $50 to get in, and the money will go toward the schools Student Hardship Fund.

Organizers said it’s great to be back after the games were cancelled last year because of COVID-19.

“There is such an energy on our campus, and we are so excited for this weekend to have the Highland Games back,” said Amanda Brown Sissem of Edinboro University. “This is our identity at Edinboro, and we are really glad that students get to learn about it. The community gets to celebrate it and we can have wonderful events like this again.”

The main festival, events and games will be on campus on Saturday.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.