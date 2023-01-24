(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Presque Isle State Park will hold a hiring event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. More than 25 seasonal positions are up for grabs.

“We’re excited to host the first — hopefully annual — hiring event here at Presque Isle State Park,” said Matt Greene, park operations manager. “We have a significant number of open positions at this time that we’re really excited to be able to get people in here, get people applied for those jobs, get interviews that day, and maybe get some conditional offers for those positions at that time.”

The open positions include lifeguard positions, some park resource ranger positions (uniformed positions), park staff (who help at the front desk and at other contact points throughout the park), and maintenance and semi-skilled labor positions.

“We really want to encourage people who have ever thought about working at parks, working outsides, or who are interested in public service to attend,” Greene said.

During the event, staff will be on hand to help attendees sign up on the employment website, discuss the different positions available at Presque Isle State Park, and also discuss positions throughout the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“We can get people pointed in the right direction to help them get signed up and possibly get on the state park team at some point,” Greene said.

If attending the event, bring two forms of identification. Presque Isle State Park is located at 301 Peninsula Dr. The hiring event will be held in the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, Room 112.