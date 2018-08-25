Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hit & Run Victim Dies From Injuries.

A woman struck by a hit & run driver on E. 6th Street Friday morning, has died. The woman was walking her dog, accompanied by her husband at about 3 am on E 6th at Wallace Streets when she became involved in an argument with another woman. That woman allegedly then left, got into her car and struck the victim when she crossed the street, and fled the scene. Erie Police later arrested a 24 year old woman and she is in the Erie County Prison awaiting additional charges now that the victim has succumbed to her injuries. Police have not released the identity of either the suspect or the victim at this time.