HIV Task Force holds awareness walk

A task force is working to raise awareness for the virus which causes AIDS.

The Erie County HIV Task Force holding the 3rd Annual Erie County HIV Awareness Walk at Frontier Park Monday night. According to the Erie County Department of Health, 1.1 million people in the United States is living with the virus. The goal of the walk is to remind the community that HIV still exists and there are ways to prevent contracting the disease.

People between the ages of 15 and 65 are encouraged to get tested for HIV annually.