Homeowners face flooding and basement pump-outs after rain and snow melt

Many Erie homes are experiencing flooding after the mixture of snow melt and fresh rain. The flooding is leading to a high number of basement pump-outs to combat the unwanted water.

Basement pump-outs are being requested throughout Erie, causing the telephones of a local restoration business to constantly ring. The mixture of snow melt and fresh rain are leading to basement flooding to overtaxed drainage systems.

“It’s led to a lot of backups where water is coming in through drains. Sump pumps are not able to keep up with the ground water and so forth, so it’s not that there’s any problems with what systems that the people have in place, it’s just the whole system is being overwhelmed,” Gary Oehling, President of Erie Restoration, Inc.

A detailed cleaning process is followed shortly after a restoration team ensures drainage lines are clear.

“We would start the cleaning process and do any sanitization that would need to be done. We also provide damage listing of personal property. With the water mitigation, we have equipment set up and drying equipment to prevent any mold from happening,” Oehling said.

To get ahead of the problem, one local hardware store shares different methods on how to divert the water before it becomes a problem for your home.

“Anything that moves water pushes it out of the house. Everything’s backing up, we have gutter tape to keep the gutters from freezing, roof lining, stuff like that. Anything that keeps out water away from the homes is the best thing we can do,” said Peter Maas, Salesman at Ferrier’s True Value Hardware and Fireplace Shoppe.

Ferrier’s Hardware Store usually has a few sump pumps in stock if one is ever needed during an emergency.